Amanat lifts First JDT golf title

ISLAMABAD: Amanat Ali claimed the First Jinnah Development Tour (JDT) Golf Championship title held under the auspices of Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) in partnership with Mangla Golf Club (MGC).

The event that concluded over the weekend saw top back up golfers getting engaged over 54 holes of stroke play (18 holes each day).

Amanat of Lahore Gymkhana won the title after three-day of hard battle he was tied with Muhammad Shahzad of Lahore Garrison.

Both players displayed excellent shot-making skills, great composure and ample ability to keep steady under nerve-wracking conditions.

However, at the very first playoff hole, Amanat managed to emerge winner. Amanat and Shahzad’s round scores over three days were 70, 73, 77 (220) and 70, 72 and 78 (220) respectively.

Both these players on the final day was closely followed by M Roman of Peshawar Golf Club as he made an excellent come back on the second day, his scores for the championship were 77, 70 and 74 (221).

Nisar Hussain of PAF Club Islamabad finished tied 3rd at the score of 74, 73 and 74 (221). Amanat was also awarded for his outstanding hole in one award at hole No 4 during the championship and was presented Honda 125cc motorbike.

In the invitational nine holes golf match on final day of the championship, first gross prize was won by Sardar Ejaz, whereas the net winner was Lt Col Haroon. The subsidiary prizes were won by Maj Gen Nayyer (longest drive), Maj Gen Khurram (maximum pars), Brig Wajahat (maximum birdies) and closest to pin was won by Capt Sarfaraz.

As many as 75 junior backup professional golfers from all over the country participated in the tournament.

Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj (HI) M, Commander Mangla Corps and Patron in Chief Mangla Golf Club, was the guest on the occasion and distributed prizes among the winners.

Jinnah Development Tour (JDT) is introduced by the PGF in 2018 to encourage and support the upcoming talent in second tier of professional golfers in the country. JDT will also allow top five golfers from the tour to earn exemption from next year on their prize money earned through the development tour.

As the PGF JDT turned out to huge success, Dr Ali Haider, the joint secretary PGF and the Tournament Director, appreciated the management of Mangla Golf Club for their full cooperation in order to organise the event in a befitting manner.

He exclusively thanked Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj (Patron in chief MGC), Brig Khalid Shafi (President MGC) and Lt Col Faiz Qadir Subhani (Secretary MGC) for their benevolent support in making the event a huge success.