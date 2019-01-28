Ashes squad to be named later: Langer

SYDNEY: Australia are set to leave it late before naming their Ashes squad with the A-team tour of England shaping as a trial for those vying for places.

The latter half of the Sheffield Shield season, which will be played using Dukes balls, also shapes a vital part of Australia’s planning as they aim for a first away Ashes victory since 2001.

Though the series is still six months away, Australia have just one more Test before facing England from the start of August. Following the Sri Lanka series, attention will be firmly on the white-ball with the World Cup on the horizon, but such has been Australia’s problems in England over the last 18 years that they want to give players as much chance as possible to be ready.

If all goes to plan, the banned pair will have made their comebacks for the World Cup despite their recent injuries but the Ashes will be the first Test series they would be involved in since the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. Smith and Warner would move into red-ball mode when Australia’s World Cup campaign ends, but for a significant collection of fringe players the A-tour, which will run concurrently with the tournament, will be a chance to earn selection.