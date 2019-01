Babar helps AJK post good total in QAT match

ISLAMABAD: Babar Khaliq’s (92) innings helped AJK put up a solid first innings total against Sialkot in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade II match at the Mirpur (AJK) Stadium on the opening day (Sunday).

AJK reached 265-9 with Babar smashing eight boundaries during his 135-ball knock. Sialkot in reply scored one in one possible over on Sunday.

Scores in brief: AJK Region 265-9 in 83 overs (Babar Khaliq 92, Daniyal Allah Ditta 61, Usman Maroof 32, Hasnain Shameer 25; Bilawal Bhatti 4-51, Muhammad Imran Jr. 3-68, Raza Hasan 2-68). Sialkot Region (First innings) One for no loss in 1 over.

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: Faisalabad Region 271 all out in 82.1 overs (Attiqur Rehman 83, Abu Bakar Kahn 37; Noman Ali 6-72, Babar Khan 2-60). Hyderabad Region 0 for no loss in 1 over.

At NBP Stadium, Karachi: D.M Jamali Region148 all out in 47 overs (Asif Ali 39, Dawood Khan 34; Muhammad Asghar 5-35, Jam Saif Ullah 3-32, Mir Hamza 2-51). Karachi Region Blues 157-1 in 45 overs (Ali Asad 70 not out, Jaahid Ali 45; Talib Hussain 1-47).

At UBL Stadium, Karachi: Larkana 328-4 in 83 overs (Shahbaz Khan 104 not out, Taimur Khan 66, Shahzad Tareen 55, Abdul Hanan 41, Muhammad Ilyas 40; Faraz Aziz 2-85). Quetta Region 9 for no loss in 8 overs.