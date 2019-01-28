Justice Ijaz attends judicial seminar in China

BEIJING: Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan of Supreme Court of Pakistan attended a judicial seminar that held here to discuss establishment of small courts. China is now establishing smart courts in all aspects and advancing integration of internet technology and judicial proceedings, said Liu Guixiang, China's grand Justice of the second rank, while addressing the seminar of the World Enforcement Conference.

At a seminar focusing on the future of judicial sales, Liu pointed out that traditional property liquidation was often organized by a third party commissioned by courts. The auction money was returned to the applicant after the auction. Such auctions could only reach a small range of people, took a long time and meant high costs.

To avoid such problems, China's courts developed online sales using all typical auction procedures such as auction announcement, deposit payment, bidding and confirmation. Everything is conducted online. The new approach widens the reach of the sales and makes it easier to participate at lower cost.

According to Liu, a total of 3,301 courts in China have adopted online judicial sales and more than 940,000 online auctions were held from March 2017 to the end of 2018. Over 270,000 items were traded, with a value of 604.9 billion yuan ($89.19 billion), saving 18.6 billion yuan for the parties.