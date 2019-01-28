close
Mon Jan 28, 2019
AFP
January 28, 2019

Pak envoy gets Silk Road Super Award

World

BEIJING: The ambassadors of Pakistan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Malta and Bosnia and Herzegovina to China were conferred here Silk Road Super Ambassador Award. Awards were also given to those who contributed to the Belt and Road initiative (BRI), including former Prime Minister of Italy Massimo D'Alema.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is regarded as the "flagship project" of the BRI. It covers wide areas, ranging from transportation to industrial zones. Pakistani Ambassador to China Masood Khalid said on the occasion that Pakistan has benefited from the CPEC.

"Our cooperation is very broad and is expanding, so we are happy. We are confident that as we move forward, we will see more tangible progress in our cooperation, "he said. "Silk Road Super Ambassador" Award Ceremony was organized by Silk Road Cities Alliance, Silk Road City Institute and Beijing Belt& Road Cooperative Community.

