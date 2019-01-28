Minister suspends MS of Takhtbhai hospital, visits other facilities

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan has suspended the medical superintendent of Takhtbhai hospital in Mardan district for alleged mismanagement.

The minister conducted surprise visits to different hospitals of Mardan, including THQ Hospital at Takhtbhai, Category-D Hospital at Lundkhwar and Category-D Hospital Katlang.

Secretary Health Dr Farooq Jameel, health advisor Dr Jawad Wasif and Member Provincial Assembly Iftikhar Mashwani also accompanied him.

The minister said that the government will ensure funds and human resources to all hospitals but things cannot be changed without improving management.

During his visit to Takhtbhai hospital, he suspended the MS Dr Aurangzeb for alleged poor management and ordered an inquiry against him.

Dr Hisham expressed anguish over the absence of doctors and other staff in Katlang Type-D Hospital and assured to provide more staff to the hospital.

The minister made it clear that they will not tolerate negligence in performing duty in the hospitals, saying that hospital’s administrations are responsible to deal with administrative and other issues, otherwise strict action will be taken against them.

Responding to a question regarding the doctors having fake degrees, the minister said an inquiry has been initiated in the supervision of the secretary health and in the light of the inquiry report, they will take action as per disciplinary rules. He said they would not allow anyone to play with the lives of people.

Students advised to participate in healthy activities: Students were asked to participate in healthy activities for developing a positive attitude toward a forward-looking society. These views were expressed by the principal and faculty members of Peshawar Public School and College, Warsak Road.

They said that the dream of a progressive society was impossible without the active participation of its youth as they could bring about a substantive change owing to their fast vision. The students were told that no country could make progress in any field unless its youth played their role for a bright future.

Around 40 students were given shields and certificates for showing outstanding academic performance during their stay at the hostel and college. Students sang national songs and enjoyed Pashto folk music.

The Peshawarians Literary Society (PLS) conducted an annual cultural night. The students and faculty members attended the event. The students presented interesting skits with a clear message to equip themselves with the light of knowledge and modern technology. A young student Kashif from Buner made a motivational speech asking his colleagues to adopt leadership qualities and face challenges with courage.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal, Khaleequzzaman said young students should participate in literary and cultural activities to bring out their hidden qualities.

Appreciating the efforts of the organizers of the annual event, he said the involvement of young students in cultural events gave them a sense of self-realization and high level of confidence. An interesting skit was performed which said how poor youth were unable to get employment despite their qualification and skills required for a particular post simply because they didn’t have access to the appointing authorities or any political influence.

A group of students presented a ring salute to Prof Tahir Khan, a senior faculty for his care and way of teaching. “The reason for presenting a ring salute was to honour our dedicated teacher and also send out a message to other teachers to teach their students with full sincerity.

He teaches us like his own kids, never beats us but always treats us with love and care. His own sons are now at the Khyber Medical College which is ample proof of his dedication for the teaching profession,” Sher Shah Marwat, a senior student remarked.

Attired in matching the dress, another group of students presented Waziri and Marwat attanr (Pashto folk dance) which received great applause from the audience. Senior warden, Mohammad Saleem said hostel life gave much to students compared to day boarders because they required following strict discipline and studying routine.

He said such students deserved due attention and care as they lived far away from homes and parents.