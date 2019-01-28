Army rescues seven men stranded in Kohistan

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Army rescued all seven people who remained stranded for over two weeks in inaccessible and snowbound Supat valley in Upper Kohistan on Sunday.

“The rescue operation is over now as the army successfully airlifted the seven persons stranded in Spat Malli area in Sput valley because of the heavy snowfall in the region,” Salman Khan, District Police Officer Lower Kohistan, told reporters. The army team led by Colonel Shoaib of 10 Corps airlifted Mohammad Naqeem, Mohammad Hafeez, Haq Sher, Mohammad Daud, Mohammad Bakhtiar, Mohammad Shams and Said Naseer in two helicopters and brought them to Pattan, the district headquarters of Lower Kohistan, where they travelled to their respective areas in vehicles. The seven persons, who had gone to the valley to excavate precious gemstones peridot (beryl) some two weeks ago, had gone missing due to heavy snowfall in the area and were feared dead. The rescue operation started at 8am and ended at around 2:30pm. The rescued men told reporters that they had gone to the highest peak where they could have died of severe cold. “We are thankful to army and district administration for rescuing us,” a rescued man said, adding, “Some 28 more people are still present in lower part of snowbound area. However, they are safe and refused to be airlifted to Pattan.” The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home and Tribal Affairs Department had sought help from the army through a letter to rescue seven people stranded in snowbound area on Saturday.