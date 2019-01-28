QWP welcomes progress in US, Taliban talks

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Sherpao on Sunday cautiously welcomed the progress in the peace parleys between the Taliban and the US, saying it would help bring stability to the war-torn country.

Through a statement, he said US Special Peace Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad should take the Afghan government into confidence about the progress made so far as it was one of the main stakeholders.

However, he cautioned all the stakeholders against taking credit for the breakthrough in the nascent peace initiative. He said all stakeholders should move forward cautiously to take the peace process to its logical end. All sides must avoid issuing unnecessary statements at this crucial stage as it could jeopardise the peace talks, which would be detrimental to regional peace and security, Aftab Sherpao said. The QWP leader said peace in Afghanistan would help bring stability to the region, particularly Pakistan. He said that Pakhtuns on both sides of the Durand Line had suffered during the last 40 years due to bloodshed in this region

“There is a dire need for making strenuous efforts to mitigate the sufferings of the people by restoring peace,” he stressed. He appreciated Pakistan role in bringing the Taliban to the negotiating table. He urged Islamabad to continue supporting the ongoing peace initiative so that it could yield positive results. Reiterating his party’s longstanding stance on peace efforts in Afghanistan, he said the QWP prayed for the success of the parleys and it would spare no effort to bring an end to the miseries of the Afghans.