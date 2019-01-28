Godown gutted

FAISALABAD: Cloths worth lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes when a godown of a cloth factory caught fire in the area of Millat Town police. The fire erupted due to short circuit in the factory of Zia near Nishatabad Bridge. The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and reduced the precious cloths into ashes within no time. Fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.