‘Govt not interested in promoting trade with Afghanistan’

LANDIKOTAL: Pakistan’s current government is not serious about restoring bilateral trade ties with Afghanistan and poor foreign policies have reduced trade with Afghanistan to $930 million.

This was stated by the former president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s export committee Zahid Shinwari during Meet-the-Press programme at Landikotal Press Club on Sunday. He said that the current civil government was not interested to take serious measures to restore and enhance trade with Afghanistan. “The past military leadership was more serious than the incumbent government in the development of the tribal belt,” said Zahid Shinwari. He said that in 2012, the volume of trade with Afghanistan was 2.5 billion dollars, which declined to $930 million in 2018. The business leader said that the government should create an industrial zone in the tribal belt.