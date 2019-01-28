Man killed, another hurt in accident

SIALKOT: A man was killed while another sustained injuries in an accident at Chhani Dero village on Sunday.

Basharat Ali and Tahir were on their way by a motorcycle when a speeding tractor-trolley hit them. As a result, Basharat died on the spot while Tahir sustained injuries and rushed to a hospital. The police have registered a case against Akhtar Ali, driver of the tractor trolley.

BODY FOUND: An unidentified dead body of a woman was found from a canal here on Sunday.

Some passersby spotted the dead body and informed the Uggoki police. The police have sent the body to a hospital for autopsy. The police have registered a case against the unknown accused and started investigation.

TWO NABBED FOR SELLING KITES: Police on Sunday arrested two people on eth charge of selling kites.

The police arrested Fayyaz from DCO Road with 40 kites while Shahbaz was nabbed from Rangpura in the limits of Rangpura police with a kite and role of string. The police have registered cases against both accused persons.

FIVE HELD: Police on Sunday arrested five people on the charge of selling fake and expired agri medicines and fertilisers.

Sadar police arrested Muhammad Shabbir, Suhail and Ali Raza from Lakhanpur village for selling expired agri medicines. Phalora police arrested Sajjad and Abdul Rehman from Chawinda for selling fake fertilisers. Cases have been registered against the accused.

POWER THEFT: On the report of the Gepco officials, police on Sunday arrested five people for power theft.

Qila Kallerwala police arrested Ashfaq from Bhagowali village, Sadar police arrested Shahzad from Bhagowal village and Phuklian police nabbed Mushtaq, Mudassar and Shafiq from Kukran village. The police have registered cases.