No qabza group to be tolerated in Journalist Colony: Ansari

LAHORE: Lahore Press Club President has said that any qabza group will not be tolerated in the Journalist Colony at all. Chairing a meeting, called to discuss problems of Journalist Colony residents here on Sunday, he said the Club was taking serious and solid steps for ending illegal occupation of plots in the colony. The meeting also discussed progress on starting development work in F Block of the colony. All LPC elected representatives including Senior Vice President Zulfiqar Mahto, Vice President Nasira Attique, Treasurer Salik Nawaz, Joint Secretary Hafiz Faiz, Governing Body members Imran Sheikh, Rana Tahir, Hassan Taimur Jhakkar, Shahid Chaudhry, Qasim Raza, PFUJ Secretary Rana Azeem, PUJ President Naeem Haneef, Khwaja Naseer, Electronic Media Reporters Association (EMRA) President Shaukat Ali, Abid Khan, Shakil Malik, Abbas Naqvi, Babar Khan, Badar Zahoor Chishti, Afzaal Talib, Muddasir Qadeer, Khurram Pasha, Asad Suhaib, Kashif Chaudhry and a large number of journalists attended the meeting.