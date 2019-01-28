close
Mon Jan 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
January 28, 2019

Patwari arrested over corruption

National

A
APP
January 28, 2019

FAISALABAD: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested a patwari on the charge of taking illegal gratification.

The ACE spokesman told here on Sunday that Tariq of Chak 565-GB filed a complaint, contending that patwari Ejaz received bribe from him for a legal work.

On the complaint, Circle Officer Sheikh Nasir Abbas along with his team conducted a raid at Tandlianwala and arrested the accused patwari. The accused was locked behind the bars and further investigations are under progress.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan