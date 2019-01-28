Patwari arrested over corruption

FAISALABAD: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested a patwari on the charge of taking illegal gratification.

The ACE spokesman told here on Sunday that Tariq of Chak 565-GB filed a complaint, contending that patwari Ejaz received bribe from him for a legal work.

On the complaint, Circle Officer Sheikh Nasir Abbas along with his team conducted a raid at Tandlianwala and arrested the accused patwari. The accused was locked behind the bars and further investigations are under progress.