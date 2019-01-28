Patwari arrested over corruption

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested a patwari on the charge of taking illegal gratification.
The ACE spokesman told here on Sunday that Tariq of Chak 565-GB filed a complaint, contending that patwari Ejaz received bribe from him for a legal work.
On the complaint, Circle Officer Sheikh Nasir Abbas along with his team conducted a raid at Tandlianwala and arrested the accused patwari. The accused was locked behind the bars and further investigations are under progress.
