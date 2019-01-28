Pakistan’s positive image projected at WEF

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has achieved the sole purpose of projecting its real image positively and successfully by approaching the world economic elite with a message that it was the best destination for future investment with promising returns, said organizers of Pakistan Pavilion at the World Economic Forum (WEF) held at Davos, Switzerland.

A joint venture of Pathfinder and Martin Dow since 1992 is being arranged to keep Pakistan’s representation at the WEF. The body provides a powerful platform for interaction with multinationals and top economists of the world.

Ikram Sehgal, who played main role in bringing political, economic and military leadership to Davos, told The News on phone from Davos that like in the past they had portrayed a positive image of Pakistan, especially with the development of Gwadar port which provided the best connection between Europe, China and Central Asia.

He further said the presence of civil and military leaders from Balochistan at the WEF had offered the global elite invest opportunity in the deep seaport of Gwadar, mines, Reko Diq and mineral sectors of Balochistan, which had the potential to bring prosperity to the whole region. "My duty is to bring leadership to the very important forum which I did and interacting with the international community is the job of leaders, which in my opinion, they availed.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal and Quetta Corps Commander Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa highlighted the future economic prospects of the once insurgency-hit province at the traditional Pakistan Breakfast and Pakistan Dinner arranged by the Pathfinder and Martin Dow groups on the sidelines of Annual World Economic Forum.

The corps commander said there was unique collaboration between the civil and military leaderships to take Balochistan forward. He further said the CPEC in Balochistan had created huge economic opportunities through connectivity and now the scope of CPEC was being widened and Saudi Arabia $10billion), the UAE and Oman had already shown their interest in the project.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal assured that the foreign investors will be facilitated and promised them good governance and transparent systems.

He further said Reko Diq was open for foreign investment. The 700 kilometer coastal line is also open for tourism and transshipment facilities, he said.

Corps Commander Quetta informed the international community that terrorism and extremism had been controlled in Balochistan. He also highlighted the interference of foreign countries in Balochistan and how borders had been secured from infiltrators. Balochistan Awami Party Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar said: “We are moving towards a new narrative of political development and economic opportunities.”

Former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, who chose the WEF for his first speech after retirement, stated that the superior judiciary was bound to enforce the fundamental rights.

“We were left with no discretion once we came to know there was a violation of fundamental rights of the people of Pakistan,” he said. International leader also spoke on different forums at the WEF. ERIC Cantor, MD Moelis and Professor of Economics at LSE, Mthuli Ncube, finance minister of Zimbabwe and former vice president of African Development Bank warned developing countries about the threat of Debt Bomb.

They said debts had already reached unsustainable levels in the developing countries. The developing countries must stop borrowing in foreign currency to finance the infrastructure projects. Such projects could either be shifted to the private sector or may be completed under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) mode, suggested Ncube.