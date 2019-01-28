UN forms 3-member team to probe Khashoggi murder

GENEVA: The United Nations' human rights office said on Friday a three-member team of international experts would conduct an inquiry into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, international media reported. Agnes Callamard, UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, said on Thursday she would travel to Turkey next week to head an "independent international inquiry" into Khashoggi's murder at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct 2. The UN rights office said in a statement that the independent panel would seek to establish "the nature and extent of States' and individuals' responsibilities for the killing". The other two panel members are British barrister Helena Kennedy and Duarte Nuno Vieira, a pathology expert and professor at the department of legal and forensic medicine and ethics and medical law at Coimbra University, Portugal. The trio will visit Turkey from Jan 28-Feb 3 and plan to report to the UN Human Rights Council in June, it said.