Mon Jan 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
January 28, 2019

Racist remarks: Sarfraz out for 4 matches, Malik leads

Top Story

January 28, 2019

DUBAI: Sarfraz Ahmed, the Pakistan captain, was charged and suspended by the ICC for four international games after he was caught via the stump mics making a racist comment against South African all rounder Andile Phehlukwayo in Durban ODI. Allrounder Shoaib Malik has been asked by the PCB to lead Pakisan in the remainder matches.

