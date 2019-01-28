Racist remarks: Sarfraz out for 4 matches, Malik leads

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: Sarfraz Ahmed, the Pakistan captain, was charged and suspended by the ICC for four international games after he was caught via the stump mics making a racist comment against South African all rounder Andile Phehlukwayo in Durban ODI. Allrounder Shoaib Malik has been asked by the PCB to lead Pakisan in the remainder matches.
