Mon Jan 28, 2019
January 28, 2019

Fehmida concerned over maintenance of PSC

Sports

January 28, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Dr Fahmida Mirza, Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) has expressed her displeasure over the maintenance of Pakistan Sports Complex (PSC) and directed the concerned to take all possible steps to make this rare facility up to the international requirements. The Minister was unhappy over the condition of facilities and warned the concerns against possible action if things would stay the same way. On the occasion of visit to PSC, she also issued ordered giving facilities a better look by engaging PSB staff on the maintenance job.

