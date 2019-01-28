close
Mon Jan 28, 2019
AFP
January 28, 2019

France’s Herbert, Mahut win Australian Open doubles crown

Sports

AFP
January 28, 2019

MELBOURNE: Fifth seeded Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut won their fourth Grand Slam men’s doubles title when they were crowned Australian Open champions Sunday in a tough final 6-4, 7-6 (7/1).

The French pair overcame Finland’s Henri Kontinen and Australia’s John Peers, seeded 12, to become one of an elite group of just eight to claim doubles titles at all four of the major tournaments. “Nicolas, our first tournament together was here in 2015 and we went all the way to the final,” said Herbert.

“Now we have won all of the Grand Slams. Thanks for sharing the court with me. It has been fun.” They are the second all-French pair to win in Australia after Michael Llodra and Fabrice Santoro, who won back-to-back titles in 2003-04.

