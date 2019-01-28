Stefanidi beaten, Ethiopians win at Boston indoor athletics

NEW YORK: US indoor champion Katie Nageotte upset reigning world and Olympic women’s pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi and Ethiopians won two distance crowns at Saturday’s Boston Indoor Grand Prix athletics meet.

Nageotte cleared 4.86 meters to Stefanidi’s best of 4.71 in the early season affair, the opening event of the six-meet IAAF World Indoor Tour.“The first couple meets is just getting the rust off. It was just working out the kinks,” said Nageotte, who hopes to dethrone the Greek star at the World Championships at Doha in September. “That’s what I’m gunning for,” said Nageotte. “I want to come after this indoor season and attack it and get ready for worlds.” Ethiopia’s distance crowns went to Hagos Gebrhiwet, capturing the 3,000 in 7:37.41, and Yomif Kejelcha, taking the mile in 3:51.70.

Gebrhiwet, a 5,000m bronze medalist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, denied Kenya’s Edward Cheserek a Boston repeat title by 5.52 seconds while two-time world indoor 3,000 champion Kejelcha defeated 2018 world indoor bronze medalist Bethwell Birgen of Kenya by 3.12 seconds. Gabriela Stafford won the women’s mile in a Canadian indoor record 4:24.80, edging American Elinor Purrier by 0.08. “It’s really exciting,” Stafford said. “I’ve had a good fall training. It gives you a lot of confidence.” Reigning Commonwealth Games women’s 100m champion Michelle-Lee Ahye of Trinidad and Tobago won the 60m crown in 7.21 with American Shania Collins second by 0.06. Germany’s Konstanze Klosterhalfen took the women’s 5,000 in 15:15.80. “The aim was to win,” Klosterhalfen said.