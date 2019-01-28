World men’s champion Chen grabs lead at US skating finals

WASHINGTON: Reigning world champion Nathan Chen landed an impressive quadruple and triple toe loop combination to seize the men’s lead after Saturday’s short program at the US Figure Skating Championship.

The 19-year-old from Salt Lake City, seeking his third consecutive US men’s crown, scored 113.42 points to take command over second-place Jason Brown, the 2015 champion, on 100.52 and third-place Vincent Zhou on 100.25.

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue won their second consecutive US ice dance crown while Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc captured the US pairs title in other events contested at Detroit, Michigan.

Chen, a Yale University student, won Grand Prix events at Skate America and in France ahead of his second consecutive Grand Prix Final triumph last month at Vancouver.Chen could match 2004-2006 champion Johnny Weir with the longest US men’s title streak since 1980s star Brian Boitano with success in Sunday’s free skate, which could include another quad toe loop-triple toe loop combination.

Chen hopes for another solid skate to continue his momentum as he prepares to defend his world title March 18-24 at Saitama, Japan.“Every competition is important to me. I try to focus on the present and do the best job I can,” Chen said.