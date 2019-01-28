We have long way to go after this victory: Holders

BRIDGETOWN: “We still have a long way to go,” said a measured Jason Holder just moments after his Windies side had completed the most comprehensive of Test wins.

The hosts secured victory at Bridgetown by 381 runs deep into the fourth day thanks to a remarkable eight for 60 for Roston Chase and his part-time off spin. Indeed Chase's hand, with the second-best figures against England in the Caribbean - only Curtly Ambrose has better - meant there were contributions throughout the XI to achieve this success.

Shimron Hetmyer's 81 made the first innings competitive, Kemar Roach's five for 17 decimated England for 77 and Shane Dowrich improved his record against England with 116 before Chase had the final say. Though it was the captain who took the man of the match award with a maiden double hundred (202 not out) and some smart moves in the field, Holder hopes this is just the beginning.

“One Test match doesn't make a summer. We've got two Test matches to go and have to make sure we close out the series.” For Holder, his performance banished what was a testing end to 2018. A shoulder injury kept him out of the tour of Bangladesh and he watched from afar as West Indies succumbed to a 2-0 series defeat. To return to the format in such fashion - both personally and as a collective - fills him with understandable joy. “It's been a while since I've been playing Test cricket and it's really good to come back in the game like this. I put a lot of hard work in just to get back to full fitness.”

The celebration upon reaching three figures for his third Test hundred - and second against England - said it all. The double century was brought up with just as much glee, but Holder admits it was acknowledging the first milestone that meant more to him. The roars of delight that accompanied the leaps for joy said it all.

“Jason is a legend in my eyes,” beamed Chase. “My long-term friend - I believe in him and he believes in himself. He's a warrior on the battlefield. It couldn't be no greater feeling to get that hundred.” There is much to take from this victory, not least because the West Indies have come off a run of four consecutive defeats by besting a team who had won eight of their last nine. Chase, though, is guarded against getting too far ahead of himself with a 1-0 lead and two Tests remaining.

“It gives us big confidence going into the series because we are 1-0 up and beating a high-ranked team than ourselves. For us to carry on from here we can't get too big-headed right now. We need to continue what we do best.”