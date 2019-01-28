Amanat annexes Jinnah Golf title

ISLAMABAD: Amanat Ali claimed the newly-introduced first Jinnah Development Tour (JDT) Golf event held under the auspices of Pakistan Golf Federation in partnership with Mangla Golf Club (MGC).

The event that concluded over the weekend saw top back up golfers getting engaged over 54 holes of stroke play (18 holes each day). Amanat Ali from Lahore Gymkhana claimed the title, as after three-day of hard battle he was tied with Muhammad Shahzad of Lahore Garrison.

Both players displayed excellent shot-making skills, great composure and ample ability to keep steady under nerve-wracking conditions. However, at the very first playoff hole, Amanat managed to emerge winner. Amanat and Shahzad’s round scores over 3-days were: 70, 73, 77 (220) and 70, 72 and 78 (220) respectively.

Both these players on the final day was closely followed by M Roman of Peshawar Golf Club as he made an excellent come back on the second day, his scores for the championship were 77, 70 and 74 (221). Nisar Hussain from PAF Club, Islamabad finished tied 3rd at the score of 74, 73 and 74 (221). Amanat Ali was also awarded for his outstanding hole in one award at hole No 4 during the championship and was presented Honda 125cc motorbike.

In the invitational nine holes golf match on final day of the championship, first gross prize was won by Sardar Ejaz, whereas the net winner was Lt. Col Haroon. The subsidiary prizes were won by Maj. Gen Nayyer (longest drive), Maj. Gen Khurram (maximum pars), Brig. Wajahat (maximum birdies) and closest to pin was won by by Capt Sarfaraz.

As many as 75 junior backup professional golfers for all over the country participated for coveted honour in the first PGF Jinnah Development Tour Golf Championship. Lt. Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj, Commander Mangla Corps and Patron-in-Chief Mangla Golf Club, was the guest of honour at prize distribution ceremony.