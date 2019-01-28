Fiji whip USA for Sevens crown

WELLINGTON: Fiji whipped the United States 38-0 in a six-try rout Sunday to take the New Zealand Sevens crown and draw level at the top of the world series rankings.

The winners walked away from Hamilton with back-to-back titles in both New Zealand and the world circuit, once again depriving the US of a tournament win despite making the finals of all three dates in the 2018-19 series so far.

Fiji were never seriously challenged from the time Jerry Tuwai opened the scoring from a lineout steal in the second minute.