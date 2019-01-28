China’s Xu stuns Rojas to win title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: Chinese boxer Xu Can registered a stunning upset of Jesus Rojas with a 12-round unanimous decision victory in a featherweight title fight on Saturday.
The 24-year-old Xu went on the offensive landing solid combinations and forcing Rojas to go into a defensive shell for several rounds.The three judges scored it 118-110, 117-111, and 116-112. Xu earned the lesser version of the WBA’s two featherweight titles but showed he is now a force to be recognized in the weight class. One judge had him winning all but two rounds.
“(The power is) from China. I am Chinese,” Xu said. “I knew I can defeat this fighter, I knew I can defend his punch, even though he’s very strong. I just punched and punched and punched.”
Xu was fighting on the undercard of a boxing event at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.He has won 13 straight fights and improves to 16-2 despite coming into the fight as a heavy underdog.
The Suzhou-born Xu landed 30.5 percent of his punches while Rojas landed 29.2 percent. Xu was coming off a split decision victory over Mexico’s Enrique Bernache in September.The 32-year-old Rojas, of Puerto Rico, dropped to 26-3-2, with 19 KOs. Rojas said he was robbed of victory. “I don’t feel the decision was correct,” Rojas said.“I don’t know what to say. I’m surprised. I want the rematch. I think we worked well. I used my jab and I want the fight.”
