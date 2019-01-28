Nadal takes positives out of Australian Open defeat

MELBOURNE: Rafael Nadal said he took a lot of positives out of the Australian Open on his return from injury, despite being thrashed in the final Sunday by Novak Djokovic.

The Spanish second seed had played an outstanding level of tennis at the tournament without dropping a set until her met his arch-rival on Rod Laver Arena. And he had no answer to world number one’s booming groundstrokes and precision serve to limp out of Melbourne Park 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. Despite the rout, Nadal said he was content with being able to even reach the final given the injury problems that prevented him playing any matches after the US Open until he got to Melbourne. “Tonight was not my best day, and of course I had someone that played a lot better than me tonight,” he said. “I have been going through tough moments in the last year. (I have played) only nine events and since US Open I was not able to play until first round here. “Even if tonight was not my night it’s so important for me to be where I am coming back from injury. “I really believe I played a great two weeks of tennis, there’s a good energy and good inspiration for what is coming.”