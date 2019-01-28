Iran coach warns Asian Cup predictors

ABU DHABI: Iran coach Carlos Queiroz warned of toothy predators after reaching the Asian Cup semi-finals, but the shock exits of South Korea and Australia suddenly make “Team Melli” clear title favourites.

First though they have the little matter of overcoming four-time winners Japan on Monday -- a tasty “amuse-bouche” before hosts United Arab Emirates square up to Qatar 24 hours later in a clash bristling with political tension.

Under heavy pressure to win Asian football’s most coveted prize for the first time since 1976, Iran have swept imperiously through the tournament as some of their most feared rivals have faltered. “We know the big sharks will come for us,” said Queiroz after Iran thrashed China 3-0 in the quarter-finals, pointing to the Koreans, Japan and Australia -- two of whom ultimately lacked the bite to match the hype. “What we did against China will not be enough.”