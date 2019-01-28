Putin praises ‘unbroken’ Leningrad on anniversary of wartime siege

SAINT PETERSBURG: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday praised Saint Petersburg’s “unbroken” spirit as Russia marked the 75th anniversary of the end of the World War II siege of Leningrad, which claimed more than 800,000 lives.

Earlier in the day tanks and air-defence missile systems rolled through the heart of Saint Petersburg, formerly known as Leningrad, as crowds watched the performance in falling snow and temperatures of minus 11 degrees Celsius (12 Fahrenheit), some wrapped in blankets. The parade in Russia’s second city was the first time war-era and modern heavy weaponry, including the famed T-34 battle tank and multiple-launch rocket systems, had trundled past the Hermitage Museum to mark the end of the siege of Leningrad.

Plans to hold the ceremony have provoked an outcry, including among some survivors who criticised it as “militarism.”President Vladimir Putin, a native of Saint Petersburg, skipped the show of force in the snow-covered Palace Square, instead visiting a memorial outside the city and laying flowers at a cemetery.

Putin said that the Nazis, who had tried to starve “an impregnable city” to death and subjected residents of Leningrad to “horrendous suffering”, would never be forgiven. “According to the enemy’s plans, Leningrad should have disappeared from the face of the Earth,” Putin said at a memorial concert later in the day. “This is what is called a crime against humanity.” Clutching red roses, Putin earlier visited the famed Piskaryovskoe cemetery, where some Russians wished him good health. Putin, at 66, was born in Leningrad after the war. But his older brother died in childhood during the devastating siege and is buried in a mass grave at Piskaryovskoe.

The Russian leader’s mother nearly succumbed to hunger during the siege, while his father fought in the war and was wounded near Leningrad.More than 2,500 servicemen in modern and period uniforms including sheepskin coats and felt boots took part in the parade, which also included a military flyover. A moment of silence was observed to the ticking of a metronome, which was used to warn residents about air raids during the siege. Some clutched flowers and others could not hold back tears.