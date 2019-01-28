Spanish well tragedy toddler buried

MADRID: A Spanish toddler found dead at the bottom of a deep well after a massive rescue operation was on Sunday buried next to his brother. Two-year-old Julen Rosello was interred alongside his brother Oliver who died in 2017 aged three after suffering cardiac problems. A crowd at the entrance to the cemetery in Malaga in southern Spain applauded as the little boy’s family arrived for the burial. The accident on January 13 sparked a nearly two-week operation to try to locate Julen in the borehole that had been sunk illegally. Despite hopes he might be found alive, rescuers eventually found his body early on Saturday morning.