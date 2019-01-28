Israel recognises Venezuela opposition leader as president

JERUSALEM: Israel on Sunday officially recognised Venezuela’s National Assembly chief Juan Guaido as president, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, following close ally Washington in endorsing the opposition leader. Netanyahu announced in an online video that Israel was joining the United States, Canada and a host of South American countries “in recognising the new leadership in Venezuela”. Guaido proclaimed himself acting president of Venezuela on Wednesday during a mass opposition rally against leader Nicolas Maduro. Since then, the United States, Canada and many South American countries including Brazil and Colombia have backed his self-proclamation.