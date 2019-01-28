Four police dead in back-to-back bomb blasts in Iraq

SAMARRA: Four Iraqi policemen were killed in two back-to-back bomb blasts at one of their positions north of the capital, near a former jihadist bastion, local officials and officers said. “At around 8:00 am, the police officers were taking up their post at the southern entrance of Al-Sharqat,” the town’s mayor, Ali Dodah, told AFP. “One bomb went off, killing two police officers and wounding eight. An hour and a half later, as reinforcements arrived, a second bomb went off,” Dodah said. A police officer speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed the first blast’s toll to AFP and said the second explosion killed two officers and wounded three. And a medical source at Al-Sharqat’s hospital confirmed a total of four officers were killed.