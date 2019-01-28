KP tourism potential showcased in Spain

PESHAWAR: A large number of visitors, tourists and investors thronged the stall of Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) at the tourism trade fair at Feria de Madrid, Spain, and showed a keen interest in the KP’s tourism potential.

The TCKP team highlighted salient features of the cultural and tourist resorts through video documentaries, pictures, brochures and posters, said a press release issued here.

The visitors were informed that 70 percent of tourist resorts were located in KP and the foreign tourists can now visit any place without any restriction and obtaining Non-Objection Certificate.

The KP participation in fair encouraged the international tour operators to bring cultural and mountaineering expeditions to the province, which will highlight Pakistan as one of the best tourist destinations for international tourists. TCKP Managing Director Mushtaq Ahmad Khan provided information about the scenic places, tourism attractions, investment opportunities and facilities in the tourism industry to the visitors, tourists and investors.

Tourist Information Centres (TICs) General Manager Muhammad Ali Syed and Information Officer Sanam Bashir were also present.

During the five-day event, a number of foreign groups and associations, including jeep safari, trekking groups, motor-bikers and tour operators from Brazil and Spain evinced keen interest in the tourist attractions and scenic sites and decided to come to KP. Delegates from various countries, including Sri Lankan envoy and Pakistan’s ambassador to Spain Khayam Akbar visited the stall.

They praised the organisers for their efforts to promote tourism and soft image of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said that there was an immense growth and investment potential in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Our main objective is to attract a larger number of foreign tourists to the country and to explore the most scenic province internationally,” he added.

“Our province is a peaceful destination for foreigners and is blessed with exotic valleys and unique rich culture and tradition regardless of others,” TIC GM Muhammad Ali Syed said. He added that Malakand division was now a free zone area for international tourists.