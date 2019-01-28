Pindi to get six new police stations

Rawalpindi: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Fayyaz Dev said that Rawalpindi would have six new police stations to curb the crime from the city.

The request for the establishment of new police stations includes the areas of New Murree, Shakrial, Chaklala Scheme-3, Chah Sultan, Pandora and Sadar Gujar Khan.

Talking to media, the RPO said that cases had been sent to the Home Department for approval with respect to the establishment of six new police stations, and a circle in Rawalpindi.

Rawalpindi police has sent details containing the location of the proposed police stations, number of staff members, salaries, transport and other facilities to the respective quarters. As per police rules a new police station is required to be established in the areas where over one thousand cases are registered in a year.