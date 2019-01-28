Election

LAHORE: Resident Unity Group has swapped the 2019 elections of Engineer’s Town here on Sunday. Residents said the election activity had started early in the morning and continued till sunset in a peaceful atmosphere. They said a large number of residents took part in voting. Malik Shehbaz Ali Advocate secured 735 votes against 130 votes of his opponent Tahir Kakar and was declared president. Tariq Mehmood Gondal was elected Vice President and Inamullah Chauhdary Finance Secretary.