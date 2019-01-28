Two bodies found

LAHORE: The bodies of two persons, who were killed by unidentified persons, were recovered from the fields in the Raiwind police limits on Sunday.

The victims have been identified as Waseem Akhtar, 18 and Javed, 45. The body of Waseem was recovered from Basti Ameenpura while the body of Javed was recovered from Kolay Da Kot. The bodies have been removed to morgue.

Police have collected forensic evidences and started investigations.

cops arrested: Six policemen were arrested by the Lower Mall police who were transporting bikes from Malkhana of Sadr to Bilal Ganj for sale. A case has been registered against the accused cops. Ten bikes were recovered from their custody. The accused cops have confessed that they used to steal bikes from Malkhana and sell them at Bilal Ganj. Further investigations are underway.

kite flying: Police claimed to have arrested 190 kite flyers and recovered a large number of kites. Police have also registered cases against the arrested accused. According to official figures, City Division arrested 35, Cantt 65, Model Town 54, Iqbal Town 16, Civil Lines 8 and Sadar Div 12 kite flyers.