Governor to pay fine of prisoners

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has announced paying fine up to Rs0.2 million of all prisoners in all jails in the country.

According to a handout issued Sunday, fine amount will be paid from funds of Sarwar Foundation. Besides, the foundation will install 150 water filtration plants by spending Rs300 million. Free sewing machines will be given to female prisoners and other women across Punjab.

The governor was getting details of all prisoners who are unable to pay fine amount up to Rs200,000 and still are incarcerated due to unavailability of fine. Ch Sarwar will pay fines of these prisoners from his own pocket.

Sarwar Foundation will provide clean drinking water to millions of people by installing 150 water filtration plants. He said if clean drinking water was provided to people, it would be their great service because it will eliminate plenty of chronic diseases. It is major cause behind infant mortality, sprawl of hepatitis and deaths due to chronic diseases. He also said that he would get installed water filtration plants in prisons across the Punjab.