Rain, fog disrupt rail schedule

LAHORE: Some trains from Lahore Railway Station and Faisalabad on Sunday made late departures after their delayed arrivals because of rain and fog in different parts of the country.

According to a Lahore Division railways spokesperson, Karakoram Express (42 down) departed for Karachi from Lahore Railways Station at 8:30pm instead of 4pm while Millat Express (18 down) from Faisalabad Railway Station to Karachi departed at 7pm instead of 3:35pm.

Similarly, Shah Hussain Express (44 down) from Lahore to Karachi via Faisalabad departed at 8:30pm instead of 7:00pm. Cold wave to persist: Cold wave continued to prevail in the City on Sunday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. Foggy conditions are likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Lasbella, Khuzdar (5mm), Kalat (4), Panjgur (1), Quetta (trace), Jaccobabad, Dadu (3), Larkana (1), Karachi (Masroor 01, A/P Trace), Moenjodaro, Padidan and Sukkur (trace). Sunday’s lowest temperature was recorded at Skardu where the mercury dropped to -16°C while at Kalam it was -15°C, Astore -13°C, Bagrote -12°C, Gupis -10°C, Hunza -09°C, Malamjabba -08°C, Drosh -06°C, Rawalakot, Dir -05°C, Mirkhani, Parachinar, Kalat -04°C, Quetta, Kakul -03°C, Zhob, Gilgit, Chitral, Murree -02°C, Chillas and Garidupatta -01°C. In Lahore, minimum temperature was 3.7°C and maximum 18.3°C.