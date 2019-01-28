Aleem asks private sector to play role in PM’s housing scheme

LAHORE: Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan called upon the private sector to play a role in construction of 5 million low-cost houses under the prime minister’s programme.

He said this while talking to the members of Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan who called on him to appraise him of the issues faced by them. The minister said that PM Imran Khan had determination to provide poor people with their own houses. Concrete planning is being devised for the purpose, he added.

He said that for the first time in the history of the country, such a huge number of houses would be built at the same time which was also a challenge. A lot of work would be done in the housing and construction sector and especially in big cities work has already been started on making by-laws which will support and secure the private investors, he said.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that on the pattern of Europe and America, mortgage policy would also be implemented for house building finance so that uniform and secure policies could be ensured in the housing sector. He asked the members of the association to come forward and play their effective role in the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme for low-income people and also share their experiences with government to resolve the issues faced by the housing sector.

He said that the common man had great hopes from Imran Khan especially with regard to the housing programme. “We have to ensure foolproof arrangements in this regard and make untiring efforts to make this scheme a success,” he added. He listened to the problems of members of the association and assured them of his full cooperation.

LWMC: To address the public complaints, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) will establish 30 awareness-cum-complaint camps at different locations of the City. Officials said initially camps had been set up at seven locates, including Charring Cross, Data Darbar, Bund Road, Shalimar Chowk, Garhi Shahu Chowk and Sheranwal Gate.

The objective of setting up the camps is to facilitate the citizens by registering and addressing their waste related complaint. Awareness would also be created by the camps among the citizens about keeping the City clean.

LWMC Managing Director Farrukh Qayyum Butt, GM Operation Sohail Malik, Albayrak GM Operation Usman Noori, Ozpak Project head Faiq and MD Kareem paid visits to different camps on Sunday and addressed the public complaints. Following the instructions of Punjab Senior Minister Aleem Khan, the LWMC conducted an operation and collected more than 7,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste from the City. The LWMC MD stated the reason behind establishing the camps in the City was to ensure proper solution to the public complaints.