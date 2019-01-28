601 receive degrees at NCA convocation

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood has said that National College of Arts is a historical institution, which has produced world class artists working all over the world to enhance positive image of Pakistan.

He was speaking as chief guest at the 14th convocation of NCA, Lahore on Sunday, while prominent intellectual Syeda Arifa Zuhra presided over the ceremony. NCA Principal Prof Dr Murtaza Jafri presented annual progress report of the college. He informed about improvements in different departments as well as NCA’s agreements with other national and international institutions in various fields of fine arts.

A total of 601 graduates from 2013 to 2016 were conferred on their degrees, while gold medals and other awards were also distributed among the outstanding performers. Later, the minister also distributed awards among the faculty members and heads of various departments for showing excellent performance.