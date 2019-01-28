Kidnapped eye surgeon’s body found

LAHORE: The body of eye surgeon Dr Waseem, who was kidnapped five day back for ransom, was recovered from a drain near Sherakot on Sunday.

Naseerabad police had registered a case of kidnapping against three accused and arrested them. They disclosed that they had killed the victim after a few hours of his kidnapping and dumped his body in the drain. Rescue 1122 had started a search for the body but could not find it till Saturday night. The team resumed operation again on Sunday morning and recovered the body from the drain near Sherakot.

The accused persons had also transferred a huge amount of money from the account of the victim into their own account. Further investigation is underway. The body has been removed to morgue.

‘Dolphin Squad, PRU checked 105,000 last week’: Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of Lahore Police, in a crackdown, claimed to have seized 18 pistols, 4 rifles, 30 magazines and hundreds of bullets.

Dolphin Squad SP Bilal Zafar while giving details of the weekly performance of both the wings said the officials of Dolphins Squad and PRU also seized narcotics, including 89 litre liquor and more than 600grm charas from the accused. While promoting community policing, both Dolphins and PRU helped 588 people on different roads of the City.

Dolphin and PRU during patrolling in the City checked more than 21000 vehicles, more than 166,000 motorbikes and more than 105,000 persons. As many as 29 vehicles and 1,727 motorbikes were impounded due to incomplete documents, whereas, action was taken against the persons responsible.

Dolphins and PRU wings responded to 1,320 calls received on helpline 15. As many as five cars, 92 motorbikes, six mobile phones and cash were recovered from the criminals during action. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 34 accused of doing wheelie, 68 flying kites Kite. Four persons were held for violating Fire Arms Acts. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 22 proclaimed offenders in the crackdown last week.