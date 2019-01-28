1,500 litre ice cream removed from market

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has released a laboratory test reports of two famous frozen desserts and ice cream companies for the public benefit here on Sunday.

According to the reports, eight samples of one company and seven samples of another brand failed the tests and did not meet the standards of Punjab Pure Food Regulations 2018. Following the directions of PFA Director General Captain (r) Muhammad Usman, food safety teams carried out an operation on different outlets and shops for removing the stock from the market. During the operation, PFA removed more than 1,500 litre ice cream which was put at different stalls for sale.

The DG said that PFA would not allow anyone to product substandard food products. He said that PFA was paying surprise visits to different factories besides conducting laboratory tests of ice cream and frozen desserts.

He said that PFA had provided complete guidelines to the companies regarding reforms. He mentioned that PFA was collecting the samples of ice cream and desserts according to its annual inspection schedule for 2019.

He said that people could lodged a complaint on PFA Facebook page and toll-free number 0800-80500. He said all the information received would be kept strictly confidential to protect the informers.