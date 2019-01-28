Ulema pledge joint struggle against terrorism

LAHORE: Representatives of political and religious organisations of the country have agreed unanimously to carry out a joint struggle for elimination of the menace of terrorism and extremism from the country.

Clerics and representatives of 28 religious and political organisations from Pakistan gathered here Sunday at Paigham-e-Islam Ulema Mashaikh Convention that held here under the aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council. The participants of the convention announced observing 2019 as year to mark annihilation of terrorism, extremism and violence from the country.

The convention demanded the government to redress the grievances of seminaries and Masajid with immediate effect. The participants of the convention resolved to carry out joint struggle for the cause of the belief of Finality of Prophethood. Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, presided over the convention and announced that Dar-ul-Afta Pakistan is being constituted in Lahore in March 2019 to keep check on issuance of religious decrees in the country through a proper mechanism. A joint declaration issued at the convention underlined that an extremist and terrorist mindset has harmed Islam and Muslim world more than any other issue. Islam has nothing to do with extremism and terrorism as teachings of Islam and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has stressed on seeking moderate way. The convention pointed out that religious scholars had announced unanimously in Islamabad Declaration, which held on 6th January, that extremists' ideologies should not be associated with Islam and Muslims.

The convention demanded the government initiate consultative process for proper legislation of Paigham-e-Pakistan draft. It demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to redress the grievances of seminaries and mosques regarding to make ease for registration process. The seminaries are serving a major share of the country's populace and concerns of religious sections of society regarding seminaries registration should be addressed on priority without further delay. The extremism and terrorism will get reinforcement if extension is not given to military courts, said participants of the convention.

The joint declaration of the convention praised endeavours on part of the PTI government for strengthening bilateral relations with brotherly Muslim countries. The declaration welcomed the decision of Saudi Crown Prince Amir Muhammad bin Salman to visit Pakistan and mounting investment in Pakistan. It also praised peace talks process for stability in Afghanistan with efforts of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia stating that peace talks between Afghan Taliban and US leadership is very fruitful for peace and stability in the region. The convention announced that 4th international message of Islam conference will be held on 3rd March at Convention Centre, Islamabad, in which 5,000 religious scholars from Pakistan and all over Muslim world will participate. A resolution adopted at the convention condemned Sahiwal tragedy and demanded the government expose the elements responsible for this barbaric incident by taking them to task.