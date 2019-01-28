ICMAP sanctions meeting fee for members

LAHORE: In an extravagant development, Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP) has sanctioned “meeting attendance fee” for all its four members nominated by ministry of finance in its National Council (NC) first time in the history of institution.

Completely ignoring the national austerity drive being pushed by the government and overlooking the financial situation in the institution, ICMAP management has approved Rs50,000 as a meeting attendance fee for government nominated member who is officer of BPS 19 and BPS 20 in each meeting. Above BPS 20 officer will receive Rs75,000 per meeting. Unsavory move came despite the fact that the all government nominated members have already been enjoying upscale hotel accommodation, air ticket and luxurious meals during all days of sessions of meeting.

The government’s nominated members in NC include Ministry of Finance Additional Secretary Sumaira, Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Commissioner Tahir Mehmood, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Deputy Governor Jamil Ahmad and Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) Deputy Auditor Irshad Kaleemi.

Newly-introduced monetary benefits have come at a time when inquiries of fiscal irregularities, financial indiscipline and mismanagements are underway in FIA. According to document available with The News, in 2013, ICMAP purchased a piece of land for Faisalabad Campus at a cost of around Rs100 million. Nevertheless, circles closely watching this development raised doubts terming the whole procurement process as doubtful and suspicious. It was alleged that no feasibility report was prepared before the procurement process and no valuation of land was done which was strange especially from such an institute which is producing cost and management accountants. The ICMAP administration also allegedly violated PPRA Rules and payments were made without the approval of competent forum National Council.

A case was also lodged with the FIA in September 2017 after submission of inquiry/facts finding report but the case is still pending. Sources said that the latest development for payment of meeting participation fee out of proportion can be a bid to win favour of the government nominated members to dump the case permanently.

The fresh fee seems to be maneouvered giving no regard to burgeoning objections laid down by some members of NC, first time in the history of ICMAP and other accountancy related public institutions. Even a note of dissent by an NC member and ex-President of ICMAP, Iqbal Ghori, over the issue was also ignored.

Furthermore, after squabbles in different circles of the department, stories of graft and financial misdeeds are all set to be spotlighted in the Senate and the National Assembly.

Senator Javed Abbasi has submitted a series of questions in the Senate secretariat asking to ICMAP whether the members of Institute of Cost & Management Accountants of Pakistan nominated by Ministry of Finance are drawing any financial benefits from ICMAP. He asked whether members nominated by the federal government are discharging their responsibilities fiduciary.

The senator has also asked the finance minister whether ICMAP forwarded any case to FIA for investigations against its president regarding financial mismanagement and corruption. “If reply is affirmative what action has been taken so far,” he asked.

In case questions remain unanswered due to any reason during the “question and answer” session in the Senate, the standing committee for finance may take up the issue and officials of the finance ministry may be summoned in person soon.

Sources privy to the development said that there was no example in the history of the institute to make payment of meeting fee despite the fact that it is an educational accounting body. There is also another accounting body called ICAP but it is not paying any fee at all to any member in the name of meeting fee.

When contacted, ICMAP Executive Director Aamir Ijaz Khan said that all such decisions were made by the National Council which was a competent forum. ‘The NC has decided to pay honorarium to the government officials to attend the meeting”, he said. To a question that such honorarium was never paid in history of the institution while ICAP did not pay such honorarium to government officials, he said that all initiatives start for the first time, so it was also started.

On the FIA inquiry on Faisalabad land issues, he said the previous National Council had referred the case to the investigation agency. However, he said, that all procedures were adopted, including sending details to the NAB, when the land was purchased. The new National Council did not pursue the case, he added.