Mon Jan 28, 2019
PU moot

Lahore

LAHORE: The Group of Gravitation and Cosmology, Punjab University Department of Mathematics, will organise five-day first international conference Gravitation and Cosmology from January 27 to Jan 31, 2019. The inaugural ceremony will be held on Monday (today). PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar will be the chief guest of the occasion. A large number of scientists from various countries and from all over the Pakistan will participate in the event.

