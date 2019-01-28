tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Group of Gravitation and Cosmology, Punjab University Department of Mathematics, will organise five-day first international conference Gravitation and Cosmology from January 27 to Jan 31, 2019. The inaugural ceremony will be held on Monday (today). PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar will be the chief guest of the occasion. A large number of scientists from various countries and from all over the Pakistan will participate in the event.
