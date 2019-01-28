Policeman suspended for demanding bribe

Following a protest by the families of three young men detained by the police, a policeman was suspended on Sunday with a departmental inquiry initiated against him.

Three young men were taken into custody by the Aziz Bhatti police during a raid carried out in the Dalmia area. Following their arrests, a large number of their family members, relatives and neighbours gathered outside the SSP East office on Sharae Faisal and blocked the thoroughfare for the vehicular traffic heading towards the airport for hours.

The protesters claimed that the Aziz Bhatti police station’s head constable, Mustafa, had demanded bribe from the youngsters’ families and threatened them with dire consequences in case they did not pay the money.

The families claimed that the head constable, who had been posted to the same police station for the last 10 years, kept their loved ones in illegal detention as no case was registered against them.

According to the families, the head constable demanded Rs100,000 from them to release the detained youths. They claimed that they were also not allowed to see the youths at the police station. After the protest, senior police officers took notice of the arrests, suspended the head constable and ordered a departmental inquiry against him.