Body of abducted transporter found in Balochistan

A transporter who had been kidnapped on Friday from a posh locality in Karachi was found dead on Saturday in Balochistan.

Abdur Rahim Mengal, 40, was abducted by unidentified persons in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) within the limits of the Darakshan police station. He was shifted to an unidentified location. An FIR No 67/19 under Section 365/34 was registered with the Darakshan police on behalf of the victim’s nephew, Ali Hassan, against unidentified persons.

Police officials said the security officials in the Lasbela area of Balochistan found his burnt body on Saturday. Upon receiving the information, the police investigators along with the victim’s family reached Lasbela and after identifying the body, brought it to Karachi on Sunday.

The deceased man’s family said he was a transporter by profession. They added that he was abducted in a car by unidentified persons on Friday when he left his house in DHA Phase V, Saba Avenue for Village Hotel at Sea View. Shortly after his kidnapping, his mobile phone was switched off.

The family maintained that they did not receive any ransom call by the kidnappers. They also claimed that they did not have any enmity with anyone. The family demanded justice for the deceased from the authorities.

According to Investigation Officer Imtiaz Hassan, the body was burnt and found on the back seat of the victim’s car. The officer said though the family had claimed the body, nothing could be conclusively said about its identity until the DNA report came as the body had been completely burnt.

The actual motive behind the kidnapping-cum-murder is yet to be ascertained. According to Hassan, it seemed that the victim was kidnapped and killed over personal enmity. The officer added that this was the second time when the deceased was kidnapped as he had also been abducted earlier in the past. A case has been registered while further investigations are under way.