Mugging suspect arrested from hospital

A suspected street criminal was arrested while he was under treatment at a hospital within the limits of Saddar police station on Sunday.

According to police officials, the suspect identified as 20-year-old Sheharyar was arrested from Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. He was admitted there after he was shot and injured when he along with his companion looted Rs40, 000 from a citizen, Dr Niazi, in Gizri.

His accomplice had opened fire when Dr Niazi had resisted and the bullet hit Sheharyar instead. He was them moved to JPMC. He was taken into custody on Sunday, while a search is on for his accomplice who had escaped. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

Rangers arrest five suspects

Rangers claimed to have arrested five suspects, including three political workers, during their ongoing raids across the city.

Their spokesperson said the paramilitary force arrested Wasim, alias Chitta, from the Sachal area. He is believed to be a Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) activist involved in various target killings.

Four other suspects were arrested from the Malir City and Defence areas. They were identified as Mohsin, Junaid, alias Commando, Irfan Khan and Rizwan, and believed to be involved in street crime and other robberies.

The Rangers spokesperson said Khan and Rizwan are affiliated with the MQM-L. He claimed the force has also seized arms and ammunition from the suspects and handed over them to the police for further proceedings.