Three of a gang involved in house robberies arrested

Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a gang involved in house robberies in the city after they arrested three of the gang’s members.

District East SSP Ghulam Azfar Mahesar said at a press conference on Sunday that the suspects had recently conducted a robbery at the house of Shaikh Naeem in Ferozabad area on January 12 during which they had escaped leaving a car behind.

He said the Ferozabad police managed to trace the gang members with the help of CCTV footages and technical basis, after receiving information through Police Helpline 15. They were identified as Samillah, Abdul Manan and Jumma Khan – all of them were said to be of Afghan origin.

The police also claimed to have recovered looted valuables worth more than Rs500, 000 from their possession. According to officials, the suspects confessed to their involvement in house robberies in various parts of the city, including Ferozabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Bahadurabad, Aziz Bhatti and New Town.

SSP Mahesar said the gang comprised 12 members, who used SIM cards of Afghanistan and Balochistan for coordination. He added that they also used to hire vehicles on rent to carry out their operations. The suspects would barge into the victim’s house and hold the family hostage at gunpoint while robbing.

Moreover, SSP East also informed the media about the arrest of a drug supplier from Karachi. Mahesar said Soldier Bazaar police arrested a suspect named Anwar and recovered 11 kilogrammes of hashish from him when he was trying to smuggle the drugs from Quetta to Karachi.

According to the officer, the police were now trying to obtain information on other drug suppliers with the help of the suspect’s cell phone data. IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam lauded the efforts of the District East police and announced Rs200,000 as reward for SSP Mahesar and his team for conducting successful raids.