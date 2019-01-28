close
Mon Jan 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
January 28, 2019

Snow clearance operation at Lowari Tunnel

National

BR
Bureau report
January 28, 2019

PESHAWAR: General Officer Commanding (GOC), Malakand Division, Maj-Gen Khalid Saeed, inspected snow clearance operation and security situation at Lowari Tunnel during his visit of Upper Dir.

He lauded the efforts of the jawans of the Pak Army, police, National Highway Authority and local administration in this regard. He inspected interiors of the tunnel on this occasion. The NHA officials briefed the GOC about the snow clearing operation and security arrangements at the Lowari Tunnel said a handout.

Maj-Gen Khalid Saeed assured all-out support and cooperation in security arrangements of the tunnel and highway to the local administration.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan