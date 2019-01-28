Snow clearance operation at Lowari Tunnel

PESHAWAR: General Officer Commanding (GOC), Malakand Division, Maj-Gen Khalid Saeed, inspected snow clearance operation and security situation at Lowari Tunnel during his visit of Upper Dir.

He lauded the efforts of the jawans of the Pak Army, police, National Highway Authority and local administration in this regard. He inspected interiors of the tunnel on this occasion. The NHA officials briefed the GOC about the snow clearing operation and security arrangements at the Lowari Tunnel said a handout.

Maj-Gen Khalid Saeed assured all-out support and cooperation in security arrangements of the tunnel and highway to the local administration.