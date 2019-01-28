close
Mon Jan 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 28, 2019

Rain, fog disrupt rail schedule

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 28, 2019

LAHORE: Some trains from Lahore Railway Station and Faisalabad on Sunday made late departures after their delayed arrivals because of rain and fog in different parts of the country. According to a Lahore Division railways spokesperson, Karakoram Express (42 down) departed for Karachi from Lahore Railways Station at 8:30pm instead of 4pm while Millat Express (18 down) from Faisalabad Railway Station to Karachi departed at 7pm instead of 3:35pm. Similarly, Shah Hussain Express (44 down) from Lahore to Karachi via Faisalabad departed at 8:30pm instead of 7:00pm.

