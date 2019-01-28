close
Mon Jan 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 28, 2019

Buzdar greets cricket team on victory against South Africa

National

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated national cricket team for their victory against South Africa in the 4th one-day international (ODI). In his felicitation message, the chief minister said the victory against South Africa is the result of hard work of the team. He prayed for the team’s success in the whole series and expressed hope that the team would also succeed in 5th ODI.

